ripgrep-all (rga): search text on any file
ripgrep-all is a search tool that wraps ripgrep (a powerful grep alternative) and enables it to search in pdf, odt, docx, movie subtitles, images, etc.
Table of Contents
Installation
Debian-based
In Debian-based systems, you need to download the appropriate ‘rga’ binary from https://github.com/phiresky/ripgrep-all/releases, and install the required and optional dependencies:
wget https://github.com/phiresky/ripgrep-all/releases/download/v0.9.6/ripgrep_all-v0.9.6-x86_64-unknown-linux-musl.tar.gz
tar -xzf ripgrep_all-v0.9.6-x86_64-unknown-linux-musl.tar.gz
- Do not copy & paste these commands, download and extract the latest ‘rga’ binary available.
apt install ripgrep pandoc poppler-utils ffmpeg
Now, copy
rga and
rga-preproc to one of your
PATH folders (run
echo $PATH to see them):
cp ripgrep_all-v0.9.6-x86_64-unknown-linux-musl/rga* /usr/local/bin/
Other systems
In Arch Linux, ‘ripgrep-all’ is available on the official repositories. Use
pacman to install it:
pacman -S ripgrep-all
You can also install it with Homebrew:
brew install rga
- Installing the optional dependencies is recommended:
brew install pandoc poppler tesseract ffmpeg.
Adapters
ripgrep-all needs ‘adapters’ to be able to search on some files. To search on PDF files, ‘poppler’ needs to be installed. To search on video subtitles, ‘ffmpeg’ is required. To search on ODT or DOCX files, ‘pandoc’ is required. After installing ripgrep-all, run
rga --rga-list-adapters to see all known adapters.
Usage
ripgrep-all (
rga) syntax is similar to
grep:
rga [<options>] <pattern> <path>
It searches recursively by default in a case-sensitive way.
$ rga hola .
./diff/duplicates/test1.txt
hola
./diff/duplicates/test3.txt
hola
$ rga ipsum .
./pdf/test pdf space.pdf
Page 1: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consecte
Page 1: Fusce vulputate lacus at ipsum. Quis
$ rga ACTA .
./acta-78.odt
ACTA N.º 78
Options
Because ‘ripgrep-all’ is a wrapper of ‘ripgrep’, you can add parameters of both commands (first add ‘rga’ options, then the ripgrep ‘rg’ ones). Run
rg --help and
rga --help for more info on available options. These are some of the available parameters:
-t <type,
--type <type>(from ‘rg’): only search files matching
<type>. Run
rg --type-listfor a list of all available file types.
rga -t txt hello .
--rga-accurate(from ‘rga’): use a more accurate (but slower) matching based on mime-type, instead of file extension.
--rga-adapters=+pdfpages,tesseract(from ‘rga’): this enables tesseract and pdfpages adapters to search on images or non-searchable PDFs. ‘tesseract’ needs to be installed.
-v,
--invert-match(from ‘rg’): invert matching, show lines that do not match.
-i,
--ignore-case(from ‘rg’): search case insensitively.
--max-depth <number>(from ‘rg’): limit the depth of the recursive search to
<number>levels.
# This searches only on the given path rga --max-depth 0 hello .
If you have any suggestion, feel free to contact me via social media or email.
Latest tutorials and articles:
Featured content: